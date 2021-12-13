Staar Surgical Co (STAA): Price Now Near $92.14; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for STAA

At the moment, STAA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.41 (1.55%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on STAA; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, STAA ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

STAA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, STAA’s price is up $1.1 (1.21%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Staar Surgical Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< STAA: Daily RSI Analysis STAA’s RSI now stands at 12.6874.

Note: STAA and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with STAA declining at a faster rate than RSI.

