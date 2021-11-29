Stagwell Inc (STGW): Price Down $-0.04 (-0.46)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.46)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for STGW

At the moment, STGW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.46%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

STGW ranks 206th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

STGW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, STGW’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.46%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that STGW has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows STGW’s price action over the past 90 days.

< STGW: Daily RSI Analysis STGW’s RSI now stands at 18.4615.

STGW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market