Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $195.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.33.

NYSE SWK opened at $166.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $164.32 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

