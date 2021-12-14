Stantec Inc (STN): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.09)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for STN

Currently, STN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.09%) from the hour prior. STN has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on STN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

STN ranks 131st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

STN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, STN’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.09%) from the day prior. STN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows STN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< STN: Daily RSI Analysis For STN, its RSI is now at 23.8636.

STN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error