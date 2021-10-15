Stantec Inc (STN): Price Now Near $49.54; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for STN

Currently, STN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

STN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, STN’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.2%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Stantec Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< STN: Daily RSI Analysis For STN, its RSI is now at 88.0952.

STN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

