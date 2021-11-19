Stantec Inc (STN): Price Now Near $57.16; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for STN

At the time of this writing, STN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as STN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, STN ranks 247th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

STN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, STN’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.1%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Stantec Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< STN: Daily RSI Analysis STN’s RSI now stands at 92.2078.

STN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

