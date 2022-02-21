Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Body

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,030 shares of company stock worth $30,180,822. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,210,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).