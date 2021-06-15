Starbucks Corp (SBUX): Price Down $-0.24 (-0.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.26 (0.23)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SBUX

At the moment, SBUX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.23%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, SBUX ranks 43rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SBUX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SBUX’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.21%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SBUX has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Starbucks Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.