Starbucks Corp (SBUX): Price Now Near $111.3; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SBUX

At the time of this writing, SBUX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.13%) from the hour prior. SBUX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, SBUX ranks 47th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SBUX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SBUX’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.1%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Starbucks Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.