Starbucks Corp (SBUX): Price Now Near $117.95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SBUX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.72 (-0.61%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row SBUX has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, SBUX ranks 62nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

At the moment, SBUX’s price is down $-2.41 (-2%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SBUX has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SBUX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SBUX: Daily RSI Analysis SBUX’s RSI now stands at 0.

SBUX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

