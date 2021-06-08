Starbucks Corp (SBUX): Price Up $0.1 (0.09)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SBUX

Currently, SBUX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.04%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SBUX ranks 50th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks.

SBUX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SBUX’s price is up $0.1 (0.09%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SBUX’s price action over the past 90 days.