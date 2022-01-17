State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of UMB Financial worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $537,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 727.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $111.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $111.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).