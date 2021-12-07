State Street Corp Acquires New Stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.34% of USA Truck at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USAK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

USA Truck stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

