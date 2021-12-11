State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 630.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Dawson Geophysical worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWSN stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 131.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

