State Street Corp Buys 258,378 Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 1,597.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.34% of PolarityTE worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

PTE opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $38.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.97. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PolarityTE Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

