State Street Corp Buys New Shares in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. State Street Corp owned 0.24% of Second Sight Medical Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EYES opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Second Sight Medical Products Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

