State Street Corp Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SWK were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter worth $596,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter worth $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.85. SWK Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 46.54% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Analysts predict that SWK Holdings Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

