State Street Corp Makes New $288,000 Investment in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Polar Power as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POLA stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 7.34. Polar Power, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $30.82.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%.

In other news, Director Keith Albrecht sold 16,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $75,844.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

