State Street Corp Makes New Investment in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

State Street Corp bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of JAKKS Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $9.44 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

