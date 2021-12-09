State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. State Street Corp owned 0.91% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $115,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

