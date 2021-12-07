State Street Corp Purchases New Shares in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the second quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precipio by 117.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 569,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Precipio by 318.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precipio by 46.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,501 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Precipio in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRPO stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precipio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

About Precipio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

