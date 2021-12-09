State Street Corp Sells 31,382 Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,382 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SAL stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Paul S. Hoffner purchased 576 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Salisbury Bancorp Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL).