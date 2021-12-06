State Street Corp Sells 93,544 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 93,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $27.95 on Monday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $233.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

