State Street Corp (STT): Price Up $0.17 (0.2)% Over Past Day, Up $0.24 (0.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for STT

Currently, STT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.24 (0.28%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, STT ranks 61st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

STT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, STT’s price is up $0.17 (0.2%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows STT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< STT: Daily RSI Analysis For STT, its RSI is now at 68.0556.

STT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

