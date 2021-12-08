State Street Corp Takes Position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 82,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACR opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 263.53, a current ratio of 263.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.95.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 104.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

