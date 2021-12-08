State Street Corp Takes Position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 32,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CPS Technologies Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

