State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect fee income growth and lower rates. Solid new business servicing wins, strategic acquisitions, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations and a strong balance sheet position are expected to keep supporting State Street’s profitability. The company's capital deployments reflect strong liquidity position through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to lower interest rates remains concerning and will likely hurt revenues in the near term. Elevated expenses due to the company's constant restructuring efforts are expected to hamper the bottom line.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.58.

NYSE:STT opened at $93.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.93. State Street has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 408,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,804,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of State Street by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 760,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,720,000 after purchasing an additional 411,104 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

