Steelcase Inc (SCS): Price Down $-0.19 (-1.6)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.18 (-1.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SCS

At the moment, SCS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-1.52%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SCS ranks 11th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Supplies stocks.

SCS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SCS’s price is down $-0.19 (-1.6%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SCS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Steelcase Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SCS: Daily RSI Analysis SCS’s RSI now stands at 0.

Note: SCS and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with SCS rising at a slower rate than RSI.

<500 - Internal server error