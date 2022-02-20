Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Body

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 868,659 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

