Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,758 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Stellantis stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.01, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

