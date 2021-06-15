Stellantis NV (STLA): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.07)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for STLA

At the moment, STLA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. STLA has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on STLA; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

STLA ranks 25th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

STLA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, STLA’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.07%) from the day prior. STLA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows STLA’s price action over the past 90 days.