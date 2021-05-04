Stellantis NV (STLA): Price Down $-0.25 (-1.48)% Over Past Day, Up $0.05 (0.3)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for STLA

At the moment, STLA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.3%) from the hour prior. STLA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

STLA ranks 25th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

STLA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, STLA’s price is down $-0.25 (-1.48%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows STLA’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market