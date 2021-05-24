Stellantis NV (STLA): Price Up $0.05 (0.27)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.05)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for STLA

At the moment, STLA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, STLA ranks 29th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

STLA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, STLA’s price is up $0.05 (0.27%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row STLA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows STLA’s price action over the past 90 days.