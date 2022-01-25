Stepan Co (SCL): Price Now Near $114.53; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SCL

At the moment, SCL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.42 (-1.22%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SCL has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SCL ranks 46th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Consumer Goods stocks.

SCL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SCL’s price is down $-1.42 (-1.22%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SCL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Stepan Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SCL: Daily RSI Analysis For SCL, its RSI is now at 51.4673.

SCL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error