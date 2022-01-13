Stepan Co (SCL): Price Up $0.72 (0.59)% Over Past Day, Up $0.72 (0.59)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SCL

At the moment, SCL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.72 (0.59%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, SCL ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SCL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SCL’s price is up $0.72 (0.59%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Stepan Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SCL: Daily RSI Analysis SCL’s RSI now stands at 63.8418.

SCL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error