Stephens Initiates Coverage on Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Stephens started coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Avidbank stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $156.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

