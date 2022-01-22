Stephens Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $232.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $225.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.22.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $198.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $183.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

