Stericycle Inc (SRCL): Price Now Near $79.04; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SRCL

At the time of this writing, SRCL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.38 (0.48%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SRCL ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Almost Nothing stocks.

SRCL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SRCL’s price is up $0.23 (0.29%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SRCL’s price action over the past 90 days.