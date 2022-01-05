STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in STERIS were worth $50,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $60,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $245.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

