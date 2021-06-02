STERIS plc (STE): Price Now Near $191.47; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for STE

At the moment, STE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.32 (1.23%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row STE has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

STE ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

STE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, STE’s price is up $3.04 (1.61%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows STE’s price action over the past 90 days.