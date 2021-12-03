Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

STL opened at $25.23 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,070 shares of company stock worth $2,974,664. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 478.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com