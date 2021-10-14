Sterling Bancorp (STL): Price Now Near $25.98; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for STL

At the time of this writing, STL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.58%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row STL has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, STL ranks 107th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

STL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, STL’s price is up $0.19 (0.74%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows STL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< STL: Daily RSI Analysis STL’s RSI now stands at 91.3043.

STL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For STL News Traders

Investors and traders in STL may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Sterling Bancorp (STL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Sterling Bancorp (STL) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market