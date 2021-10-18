Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO): Price Down $-0.23 (-0.55)% Over Past Day, Up $0.22 (0.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SHOO

At the time of this writing, SHOO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.52%) from the hour prior. SHOO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SHOO ranks 21st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Apparel stocks.

SHOO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SHOO’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.55%) from the day prior. SHOO has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Steven Madden Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SHOO: Daily RSI Analysis For SHOO, its RSI is now at 68.4564.

SHOO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

