Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX): Price Down $-0.76 (-1.29)% Over Past Day, Up $0.63 (1.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SFIX

At the time of this writing, SFIX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.63 (1.09%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SFIX has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, SFIX ranks 87th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SFIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SFIX’s price is down $-0.76 (-1.29%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SFIX has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SFIX’s price action over the past 90 days.