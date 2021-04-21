Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX): Price Now Near $43.99; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SFIX

At the moment, SFIX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.87 (2.02%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as SFIX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SFIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SFIX’s price is up $0.88 (2.03%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Stitch Fix Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

