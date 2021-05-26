Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX): Price Now Near $52.55; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SFIX

At the moment, SFIX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.69 (1.33%) from the hour prior. SFIX has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, SFIX ranks 17th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SFIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SFIX’s price is up $4.05 (8.38%) from the day prior. SFIX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SFIX’s price action over the past 90 days.