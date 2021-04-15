STMicroelectronics NV (STM): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.05)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.01)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for STM

Currently, STM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.01%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as STM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

STM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, STM’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.05%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as STM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. STMicroelectronics NV’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

