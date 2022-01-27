STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $45.68

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.68, but opened at $43.35. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 66,576 shares trading hands.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

