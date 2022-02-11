Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,507,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

