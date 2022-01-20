Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Engagesmart Call Options (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,549 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,662% compared to the average daily volume of 315 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

